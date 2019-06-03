Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mexico's Economy Minister Graciela Marquez. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Mexican officials to starts face-to-face talks in Washington early over US tariff threat

  • Economy Minister Graciela Marquez is set to meet US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday, ahead of the planned Wednesday talks
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:58am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:58am, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mexico's Economy Minister Graciela Marquez. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard attends the delivery of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) deal in Mexico City on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘We are moving forward’: Mexico begins talks with US over Donald Trump’s tariff threats

  • Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says he spoke to Jared Kushner and Mike Pompeo by phone, and that there was a willingness to resolve the dispute
  • Face-to-face discussions will take place in Washington on Wednesday
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:42am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:56am, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard attends the delivery of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) deal in Mexico City on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.