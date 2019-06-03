Mexico's Economy Minister Graciela Marquez. Photo: Reuters
Mexican officials to starts face-to-face talks in Washington early over US tariff threat
- Economy Minister Graciela Marquez is set to meet US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday, ahead of the planned Wednesday talks
Topic | Donald Trump
Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard attends the delivery of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) deal in Mexico City on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
‘We are moving forward’: Mexico begins talks with US over Donald Trump’s tariff threats
- Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says he spoke to Jared Kushner and Mike Pompeo by phone, and that there was a willingness to resolve the dispute
- Face-to-face discussions will take place in Washington on Wednesday
Topic | US-ally trade wars
