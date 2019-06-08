Venezuelans cross illegally into Colombia near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge. Photo: AP Photo
Four million Venezuelans have fled country to escape economic and humanitarian crisis, UN says
- US sanctions have recently put further pressure on the nation, with the UN calling the extent of the exodus ‘staggering’
- Country’s imploding economy has brought broad food and medicine shortages while political rancor has led to fatal violence
Topic | Venezuela
