Soldiers stand guard to watch for passing migrants riding in public transportation in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico. Photo: AP Photo
Experts warn US-Mexico immigration agreement will likely increase demand for human traffickers and smuggling
- Researchers say that as the National Guard presence increases on the southern border, the business of human trafficking will only grow
- Mexican and American authorities reached the agreement late Friday in the face of a US threat to levy five per cent tariffs on all Mexican imports
Trucks wait to cross the border into the US in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Photo: AP
Trump calls off tariffs on Mexico after deal on illegal immigration
- Trump threatened to impose 5 per cent import tariffs on all Mexican goods from Monday if Mexico did not agree to his demands to tighten its borders
