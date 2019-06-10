Channels

Soldiers stand guard to watch for passing migrants riding in public transportation in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico. Photo: AP Photo
Americas

Experts warn US-Mexico immigration agreement will likely increase demand for human traffickers and smuggling

  • Researchers say that as the National Guard presence increases on the southern border, the business of human trafficking will only grow
  • Mexican and American authorities reached the agreement late Friday in the face of a US threat to levy five per cent tariffs on all Mexican imports
Topic |   Mexico
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:22am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:23am, 10 Jun, 2019

Soldiers stand guard to watch for passing migrants riding in public transportation in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico. Photo: AP Photo
Trucks wait to cross the border into the US in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Trump calls off tariffs on Mexico after deal on illegal immigration

  • Trump threatened to impose 5 per cent import tariffs on all Mexican goods from Monday if Mexico did not agree to his demands to tighten its borders
Topic |   US immigration
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:54am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Trucks wait to cross the border into the US in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Photo: AP
