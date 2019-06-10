Protesters are seen, through the smoke of barricades, walking during a march called by opposition parties and civil society groups to protest against the government of President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince. Photo: Reuters
Thousands march in Haiti’s Port-au-Prince to demand President Jovenel Moise step down over embezzlement allegations
- Crowds of protesters set up burning barricades amid heavy police presence on Sunday
Topic | Americas
