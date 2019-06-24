Revellers participate in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Massive gay pride parade engulfs Sao Paulo in defiance of Brazil’s conservative climate
- Up to three million expected during annual march, as many in LGBT community feel increasingly victimised
A rainbow flag displayed at the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Category one insurrection’: US embassies hoist rainbow flags for Pride Month, defying Washington
- US State Department has been rejecting requests from embassies wanting to fly the flags outside mission buildings
- Some diplomats are either ignoring the ban or finding creative ways to get around the policy
