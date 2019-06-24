Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Revellers participate in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Massive gay pride parade engulfs Sao Paulo in defiance of Brazil’s conservative climate

  • Up to three million expected during annual march, as many in LGBT community feel increasingly victimised
Topic |   LGBTI
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:05am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:05am, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Revellers participate in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A rainbow flag displayed at the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

‘Category one insurrection’: US embassies hoist rainbow flags for Pride Month, defying Washington

  • US State Department has been rejecting requests from embassies wanting to fly the flags outside mission buildings
  • Some diplomats are either ignoring the ban or finding creative ways to get around the policy
Topic |   LGBTI
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 6:49am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:54am, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A rainbow flag displayed at the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.