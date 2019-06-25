Members of Mexico's National Guard detain Cuban migrants after they tried to cross the border into the US in Ciudad Juarez on Friday. Photo: Reuters
‘Doing US’s dirty work’: Mexico cracks down at northern border with 15,000 troops, detaining migrants who try to cross
- Government is under pressure from Trump to slow surge of Central Americans entering US via Mexico
- Move marks shift as Mexican security forces did not typically stop undocumented migrants from crossing US border in the past
Topic | Mexico
US President Donald Trump has hinted at other, secret agreements he says will soon be revealed. Photo: EPA
Mexico and Donald Trump can’t agree on what they agreed to in immigration deal
- Mexico denies Trump’s claim of secret concessions in deal
- Trump has hinted at other agreements he says will soon be revealed
Topic | Donald Trump
