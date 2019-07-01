Delia Barroso, 102, blows out the candles on her birthday cake at a party in Havana. Photo: AFP
Cuba is home to 2,000 people who have lived for over a century, a trend that is puzzling experts
- There are currently 2,070 centenarians in Cuba – a country where the average life expectancy is 79.5 years and public monthly salaries are about US$30
- People point to the family-oriented culture of Cubans as a possible answer to a trend that has puzzled experts, some of whom doubt the accuracy of the centenarian population
