Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Venezuelan special forces police watch a demonstration in April 1998. Photo: AFP
Americas

Venezuela death squads kill young men, stage scenes, UN report says

  • Families describe masked men dressed in black breaking into houses, taking belongings and assaulting women
  • Deaths ascribed to criminals ‘resisting arrest’ – many of which appeared to be extrajudicial executions – numbered 5,287 last year
Topic |   Venezuela
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:17am, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:09pm, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Venezuelan special forces police watch a demonstration in April 1998. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: AP Photo
Americas

‘Profiteering from corruption’: US slaps sanctions on son of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro

  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announces that US has frozen the assets of Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra
Topic |   Venezuela
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:46am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:46am, 29 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.