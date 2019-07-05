Venezuelan special forces police watch a demonstration in April 1998. Photo: AFP
Venezuela death squads kill young men, stage scenes, UN report says
- Families describe masked men dressed in black breaking into houses, taking belongings and assaulting women
- Deaths ascribed to criminals ‘resisting arrest’ – many of which appeared to be extrajudicial executions – numbered 5,287 last year
Topic | Venezuela
Venezuelan special forces police watch a demonstration in April 1998. Photo: AFP
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: AP Photo
‘Profiteering from corruption’: US slaps sanctions on son of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announces that US has frozen the assets of Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra
Topic | Venezuela
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: AP Photo