Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Brazilian musician Joao Gilberto. Photo: AFP
Americas

Brazilian bossa nova pioneer Joao Gilberto dies aged 88

  • Singer, songwriter and musician’s importance has been described as ‘incalculable’
Topic |   Obituaries
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:55am, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:55am, 7 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Brazilian musician Joao Gilberto. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.