A mariachi band plays during the farewell event for the Volkswagen Beetle at the company’s factory in Puebla on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Last ever Volkswagen Beetle rolls off Mexican production line
- Iconic bug-shaped car was first manufactured in late 1930s in Germany, and has drawn a loyal following worldwide
- Limited 65-unit run of the ‘Beetle Final Edition’ will be sold online in Mexico for base price of US$21,000
Topic | Autos
A mariachi band plays during the farewell event for the Volkswagen Beetle at the company’s factory in Puebla on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE