US authorities said their EP-3 plane was performing a multinationally approved mission on Friday and this Venezuelan SU-30 fighter jet closely trailed the plane. Photo: AFP
Americas

Photos show Venezuelan fighter jet that 'aggressively shadowed' US spy plane

  • US Southern Command said the American EP-3 plane was performing a ‘multinationally recognised’ mission
  • Venezuela’s defence minister says US spy plane entered Venezuelan airspace
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 11:08am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:08am, 22 Jul, 2019

US authorities said their EP-3 plane was performing a multinationally approved mission on Friday and this Venezuelan SU-30 fighter jet closely trailed the plane. Photo: AFP
A People's Liberation Army Su-30 fighter takes part in a drill near the East China Sea in September 2016. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China

Canadian navy ships 'buzzed' by Chinese warplanes

  • Navy helicopter was also targeted by laser detected from nearby fishing boat, Canadian military confirms
  • No injuries or damage reported, though revelations come amid heightened tensions between two nations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:59am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:59am, 28 Jun, 2019

A People's Liberation Army Su-30 fighter takes part in a drill near the East China Sea in September 2016. Photo: Xinhua via AP
