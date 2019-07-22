US authorities said their EP-3 plane was performing a multinationally approved mission on Friday and this Venezuelan SU-30 fighter jet closely trailed the plane. Photo: AFP
Photos show Venezuelan fighter jet that ‘aggressively shadowed’ US spy plane
- US Southern Command said the American EP-3 plane was performing a ‘multinationally recognised’ mission
- Venezuela’s defence minister says US spy plane entered Venezuelan airspace
Topic | Venezuela
A People's Liberation Army Su-30 fighter takes part in a drill near the East China Sea in September 2016. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Canadian navy ships ‘buzzed’ by Chinese warplanes
- Navy helicopter was also targeted by laser detected from nearby fishing boat, Canadian military confirms
- No injuries or damage reported, though revelations come amid heightened tensions between two nations
Topic | Canada
