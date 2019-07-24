A woman walks by during the 10th International Aids Society Conference in Mexico City on Monday. Photo: AFP
New implant and vaccine trial offer fresh HIV hope
- Research suggests matchstick-sized device could stop at-risk people from contradicting virus for up to a year at a time
- Implant uses molecule called MK-8591, which is 10 times stronger as an HIV inhibitor than medicines currently on market
The HIV awareness poster was criticised for its “ignorance” and lack of awareness. Photo: Alamy
Chinese school forced to take down HIV poster that said gay people would die sooner than ‘normal’ people
- Education poster triggers angry response for saying homosexuality increases risk of drug addiction and makes people more inclined to hurt others
- School in Guangxi region accused of ‘ignorance’ after images saying same-sex relationship are ‘unnatural’ circulated widely on social media
