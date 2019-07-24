Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman walks by during the 10th International Aids Society Conference in Mexico City on Monday. Photo: AFP
Americas

New implant and vaccine trial offer fresh HIV hope

  • Research suggests matchstick-sized device could stop at-risk people from contradicting virus for up to a year at a time
  • Implant uses molecule called MK-8591, which is 10 times stronger as an HIV inhibitor than medicines currently on market
Topic |   Disease
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:27am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:38am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman walks by during the 10th International Aids Society Conference in Mexico City on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The HIV awareness poster was criticised for its “ignorance” and lack of awareness. Photo: Alamy
Society

Chinese school forced to take down HIV poster that said gay people would die sooner than ‘normal’ people

  • Education poster triggers angry response for saying homosexuality increases risk of drug addiction and makes people more inclined to hurt others
  • School in Guangxi region accused of ‘ignorance’ after images saying same-sex relationship are ‘unnatural’ circulated widely on social media
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 6:51pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The HIV awareness poster was criticised for its “ignorance” and lack of awareness. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.