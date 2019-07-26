Channels

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a ceremony to announce measures to stimulate the economy at Planalto Palace in Brasilia. Photo: AFP
Americas

Suspected hackers involved in ‘Car Wash’ probe also targeted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s mobile phones, officials claim

  • Four people were arrested on Tuesday over the hacking of mobile phones belonging to Justice Minister Sergio Moro and prosecutors in the Car Wash investigation
Topic |   Diplomacy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:20am, 26 Jul, 2019

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a ceremony to announce measures to stimulate the economy at Planalto Palace in Brasilia. Photo: AFP
Eduardo Bolsonaro has turned 35, the minimum age for an ambassador in Brazil. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Brazil president’s son, who has ‘flipped burgers’, gets backing for plum US ambassador role

  • The far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said he was considering son Eduardo for the job
  • Son has ties to the US president’s former strategist Steve Bannon
Topic |   Diplomacy
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 8:40pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Eduardo Bolsonaro has turned 35, the minimum age for an ambassador in Brazil. Photo: EPA
