A fake police vehicle that was used in the robbery is transported on a flat-bed truck in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: AP
720kg of gold gone in three minutes during daring heist at Brazil airport
- The night before the robbery, criminals kidnapped relatives of an employee, who is in charge of the gold cargo
- He was forced to provide detailed information that helped in the heist
Topic | Brazil
A fake police vehicle that was used in the robbery is transported on a flat-bed truck in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: AP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s mobile phones were allegedly targeted by hackers. Photo: AFP
Suspected hackers involved in ‘Car Wash’ probe also targeted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s mobile phones, officials claim
- Four people were arrested on Tuesday over the hacking of mobile phones belonging to Justice Minister Sergio Moro and prosecutors in the Car Wash investigation
Topic | Diplomacy
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s mobile phones were allegedly targeted by hackers. Photo: AFP