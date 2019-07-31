Channels

Relatives wait to enter the Legal Medical Institute to identify some of the bodies of the massacre which left 57 dead. Photo: EPA
Americas

Families wait to ID bodies decapitated during Brazilian prison riot that left 58 inmates dead

  • In many of Brazil’s prisons, badly outnumbered guards struggle to retain power over an ever growing population of inmates
  • Authorities have not yet revealed the exact cause of the latest violence in Altamira, only confirming it was a fight between criminal groups
Topic |   Brazil
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:54pm, 31 Jul, 2019

Brazilian riot police prepare to enter the Puraquequara prison facility in Manaus, Amazonas state, in May. Photo: AFP
Americas

At least 57 inmates dead, with 16 beheaded, in grisly Brazil prison riot

  • Violence erupted as rival gangs battled, taking two guards hostage
  • Incident follows prison attack in May, when at least 55 inmates were killed
Topic |   Brazil
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:20pm, 30 Jul, 2019

