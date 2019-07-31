Relatives wait to enter the Legal Medical Institute to identify some of the bodies of the massacre which left 57 dead. Photo: EPA
Families wait to ID bodies decapitated during Brazilian prison riot that left 58 inmates dead
- In many of Brazil’s prisons, badly outnumbered guards struggle to retain power over an ever growing population of inmates
- Authorities have not yet revealed the exact cause of the latest violence in Altamira, only confirming it was a fight between criminal groups
Topic | Brazil
Relatives wait to enter the Legal Medical Institute to identify some of the bodies of the massacre which left 57 dead. Photo: EPA
Brazilian riot police prepare to enter the Puraquequara prison facility in Manaus, Amazonas state, in May. Photo: AFP
At least 57 inmates dead, with 16 beheaded, in grisly Brazil prison riot
- Violence erupted as rival gangs battled, taking two guards hostage
- Incident follows prison attack in May, when at least 55 inmates were killed
Topic | Brazil
Brazilian riot police prepare to enter the Puraquequara prison facility in Manaus, Amazonas state, in May. Photo: AFP