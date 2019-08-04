Channels

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been accused of having used US$1.5 million in drug trafficking proceeds to secure the presidency. Photo: AP
Americas

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez accused in major drug conspiracy of using US$1.5 million in money to secure position

  • US prosecutors accused Honduran president of having used US$1.5 million in drug trafficking proceeds to secure the presidency in 2013
  • President’s office releases statement denying the ‘the false and perverse accusations’
Topic |   Drugs
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:09am, 4 Aug, 2019

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been accused of having used US$1.5 million in drug trafficking proceeds to secure the presidency. Photo: AP
