Brazil’s president argued that police were fighting an ‘unequal’ battle against crime and should be decorated for using their guns, not taken to court. Photo: AFP
Criminals will ‘die like cockroaches’ under new laws in Brazil, president says
- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro calls for security forces and citizens who shoot alleged offenders to be shielded from prosecution
Topic | Brazil
