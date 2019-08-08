Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has attacked the leaders of France and Germany – who have both voiced concern about the surge in destruction since Bolsonaro took office in January. File photo: Reuters
Amazon deforestation explodes under Brazil’s president ‘Captain Chainsaw’
- Since taking power, Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of harming the Amazon to benefit his supporters in the logging, mining and farming industries
- Around 2,254 sq km of the Amazon were cleared in July, an increase of 278 per cent from a year ago
Topic | Brazil
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has attacked the leaders of France and Germany – who have both voiced concern about the surge in destruction since Bolsonaro took office in January. File photo: Reuters
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s space chief fired after row over Amazon deforestation with President Jair Bolsonaro
- The president has previously floated the idea of opening up protected rainforest areas to agriculture, a highly controversial move
- The latest data shows that deforestation has increased 40 per cent in the last two months compared to the same period a year ago
Topic | Brazil
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Reuters