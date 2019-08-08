Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has attacked the leaders of France and Germany – who have both voiced concern about the surge in destruction since Bolsonaro took office in January. File photo: Reuters
Americas

Amazon deforestation explodes under Brazil’s president ‘Captain Chainsaw’

  • Since taking power, Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of harming the Amazon to benefit his supporters in the logging, mining and farming industries
  • Around 2,254 sq km of the Amazon were cleared in July, an increase of 278 per cent from a year ago
Topic |   Brazil
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 11:25am, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has attacked the leaders of France and Germany – who have both voiced concern about the surge in destruction since Bolsonaro took office in January. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Brazil’s space chief fired after row over Amazon deforestation with President Jair Bolsonaro

  • The president has previously floated the idea of opening up protected rainforest areas to agriculture, a highly controversial move
  • The latest data shows that deforestation has increased 40 per cent in the last two months compared to the same period a year ago
Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:29am, 3 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.