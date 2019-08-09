Mexican soldiers guard a crime scene in downtown Tijuana in April 2019. Photo: AFP
19 bodies hung from bridge or hacked up in Mexican narco ‘turf war’
- Killing spree marks return to grisly massacres by drug cartels at height of country’s 2006-2012 drug war
- Gruesome display next to banner bearing initials of violent Jalisco gang meant to ‘intimidate rivals and send message to authorities’, expert says
A courtroom sketch depicts Andrea Velez (left), a former associate of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, reading an impact statement during a sentencing hearing in New York on Wednesday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
Mexican drug lord El Chapo sentenced to life in US prison
- Guzman was convicted of smuggling hundreds of tonnes of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the US
- During his trial, jurors heard from 56 witnesses, who described the cartel boss beating, shooting and even burying alive those who got in his way
