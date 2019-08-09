Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mexican soldiers guard a crime scene in downtown Tijuana in April 2019. Photo: AFP
Americas

19 bodies hung from bridge or hacked up in Mexican narco ‘turf war’

  • Killing spree marks return to grisly massacres by drug cartels at height of country’s 2006-2012 drug war
  • Gruesome display next to banner bearing initials of violent Jalisco gang meant to ‘intimidate rivals and send message to authorities’, expert says
Topic |   Mexico
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:53am, 9 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mexican soldiers guard a crime scene in downtown Tijuana in April 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A courtroom sketch depicts Andrea Velez (left), a former associate of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, reading an impact statement during a sentencing hearing in New York on Wednesday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
United States & Canada

Mexican drug lord El Chapo sentenced to life in US prison

  • Guzman was convicted of smuggling hundreds of tonnes of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the US
  • During his trial, jurors heard from 56 witnesses, who described the cartel boss beating, shooting and even burying alive those who got in his way
Topic |   Drugs
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:11am, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A courtroom sketch depicts Andrea Velez (left), a former associate of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, reading an impact statement during a sentencing hearing in New York on Wednesday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.