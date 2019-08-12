Channels

Brazilian businessman Eike Batista, centre, is escorted to a police station in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: AP Photo
Americas

Brazil ex-billionaire and entrepreneur Eike Batista out of jail amid corruption investigation

  • Businessman was arrested in Rio de Janeiro on suspicion of insider trading and money laundering on Thursday
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:02am, 12 Aug, 2019

US journalist Glenn Greenwald: ‘Contrary to what the president says, he is not (yet) a dictator’. Photo: AFP
Americas

Brazil’s president raises possibility of jail for Intercept founder Glenn Greenwald after reporting contents of hacked phone chats

  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s mobile phone was hacked as part of an operation that also targeted senior members of his government
  • The Intercept released messages allegedly exchanged between prosecutors and a judge in the wide-ranging corruption scandal
Topic |   Brazil
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:52pm, 28 Jul, 2019

