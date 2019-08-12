Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Alejandro Giammatei, Guatemala’s new president. Photo: AP
Americas

Guatemala elects right-wing president Alejandro Giammattei who pledged to build ‘economic wall’ to stop people from leaving

  • Giammattei will inherit a nation plagued by years of political scandal, where a recent surge in emigration has laid bare the monumental challenges ahead
  • Guatemala is the leading country of origin for migrants and asylum seekers apprehended at the southern border of the US
Topic |   US immigration
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:22pm, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alejandro Giammatei, Guatemala’s new president. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A view of Guatemala City, capital of the tiny Central American country that the Trump administration signed an asylum agreement with on Friday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Trump announces new deal to foist US-bound asylum seekers on Guatemala

  • The White House said the tiny Central American state would now be considered a ‘safe third country’ for US-bound asylum seekers
  • But that term does not appear in the text of the agreement, according to the US Department of Homeland Security
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:44pm, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of Guatemala City, capital of the tiny Central American country that the Trump administration signed an asylum agreement with on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.