Alejandro Giammatei, Guatemala’s new president. Photo: AP
Guatemala elects right-wing president Alejandro Giammattei who pledged to build ‘economic wall’ to stop people from leaving
- Giammattei will inherit a nation plagued by years of political scandal, where a recent surge in emigration has laid bare the monumental challenges ahead
- Guatemala is the leading country of origin for migrants and asylum seekers apprehended at the southern border of the US
A view of Guatemala City, capital of the tiny Central American country that the Trump administration signed an asylum agreement with on Friday. Photo: AP
Trump announces new deal to foist US-bound asylum seekers on Guatemala
- The White House said the tiny Central American state would now be considered a ‘safe third country’ for US-bound asylum seekers
- But that term does not appear in the text of the agreement, according to the US Department of Homeland Security
