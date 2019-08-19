Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) speaks with United Socialist Party of Venezuela Vice-President Diosdado Cabello in January. Photo: AP
US ‘in secret talks’ with Venezuela’s socialist party boss in bid to end political crisis
- Diosdado Cabello, considered the most powerful man in Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro, is believed to be involved in the talks
- He reportedly met a person last month in Caracas who is in close contact with the administration of President Donald Trump
Topic | Venezuela
Venezuelan migrants get on military trucks to get a free ride from the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service to Tumbes. Photo: Reuters
UN official pleads for more help to relieve Venezuelan refugee crisis as hundreds flea country every day
- The UNHCR estimates 4.3 million Venezuelans have fled economic and political turmoil in their country
Topic | United Nations
Venezuelan migrants get on military trucks to get a free ride from the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service to Tumbes. Photo: Reuters