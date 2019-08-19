Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) speaks with United Socialist Party of Venezuela Vice-President Diosdado Cabello in January. Photo: AP
Americas

US ‘in secret talks’ with Venezuela’s socialist party boss in bid to end political crisis

  • Diosdado Cabello, considered the most powerful man in Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro, is believed to be involved in the talks
  • He reportedly met a person last month in Caracas who is in close contact with the administration of President Donald Trump
Topic |   Venezuela
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:06pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) speaks with United Socialist Party of Venezuela Vice-President Diosdado Cabello in January. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Venezuelan migrants get on military trucks to get a free ride from the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service to Tumbes. Photo: Reuters
Americas

UN official pleads for more help to relieve Venezuelan refugee crisis as hundreds flea country every day

  • The UNHCR estimates 4.3 million Venezuelans have fled economic and political turmoil in their country
Topic |   United Nations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:58am, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Venezuelan migrants get on military trucks to get a free ride from the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service to Tumbes. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.