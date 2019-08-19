Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: AFP
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s ‘verbal incontinence’ blamed for costing country friends
- Since August, the far-right leader has called for criminals to ‘die in the streets like cockroaches’ and described Argentina’s likely leaders as ‘leftie crooks’
- He also lashed out at France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Angela Merkel for challenging his stance on deforestation in the Amazon jungle
Topic | Brazil
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: AFP
Brazil’s president argued that police were fighting an ‘unequal’ battle against crime and should be decorated for using their guns, not taken to court. Photo: AFP
Criminals will ‘die like cockroaches’ under new laws in Brazil, president says
- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro calls for security forces and citizens who shoot alleged offenders to be shielded from prosecution
Topic | Brazil
Brazil’s president argued that police were fighting an ‘unequal’ battle against crime and should be decorated for using their guns, not taken to court. Photo: AFP