Evelyn Hernandez, 21, centre, is embraced by supporters after being acquitted on charges of murder in the retrial of the loss of a pregnancy in 2016. Photo: AP
In retrial, El Salvador acquits woman accused of killing her stillborn child
- The Supreme Court ordered Hernandez released and retried, saying the original judge’s decision was based on prejudice and insufficient evidence
- Raped by a gang member, she said she was unaware of her pregnancy until shortly before she gave birth in April 2016
