Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Evelyn Hernandez, 21, centre, is embraced by supporters after being acquitted on charges of murder in the retrial of the loss of a pregnancy in 2016. Photo: AP
Americas

In retrial, El Salvador acquits woman accused of killing her stillborn child

  • The Supreme Court ordered Hernandez released and retried, saying the original judge’s decision was based on prejudice and insufficient evidence
  • Raped by a gang member, she said she was unaware of her pregnancy until shortly before she gave birth in April 2016
Topic |   Americas
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:30pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Evelyn Hernandez, 21, centre, is embraced by supporters after being acquitted on charges of murder in the retrial of the loss of a pregnancy in 2016. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.