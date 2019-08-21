Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police inefficiency has been blamed for Mexico’s recent wave of vigilante justice. Photo: Reuters
Americas

In Mexico’s marginalised communities, mob justice is replacing rule of law

  • Residents of such areas often find themselves preyed on by criminals and ignored by the state, with little recourse to justice
  • This sense of abandonment, coupled with a recent wave of kidnappings, robberies and murders, has driven locals to take the law into their own hands
Topic |   Mexico
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 3:13pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police inefficiency has been blamed for Mexico’s recent wave of vigilante justice. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Policemen guard a crime scene in Minatitlan, Veracruz in April. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Murders in Mexico surge to record in first half of 2019

  • President Lopez Obrador, who took office in December, has accused previous administrations of exacerbating the violence through their economic policies
Topic |   Mexico
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:22am, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Policemen guard a crime scene in Minatitlan, Veracruz in April. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.