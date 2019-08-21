Police inefficiency has been blamed for Mexico’s recent wave of vigilante justice. Photo: Reuters
In Mexico’s marginalised communities, mob justice is replacing rule of law
- Residents of such areas often find themselves preyed on by criminals and ignored by the state, with little recourse to justice
- This sense of abandonment, coupled with a recent wave of kidnappings, robberies and murders, has driven locals to take the law into their own hands
Topic | Mexico
Policemen guard a crime scene in Minatitlan, Veracruz in April. Photo: Reuters
Murders in Mexico surge to record in first half of 2019
- President Lopez Obrador, who took office in December, has accused previous administrations of exacerbating the violence through their economic policies
