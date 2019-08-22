A man works in a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro blames Amazon fires on NGOs as rainforests burn at record rate
- Nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in first eight months of the year – the highest number since 2013
- Activist have criticised president’s anti-environment rhetoric, while Bolsonaro accused green groups of starting blazes for publicity
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: AFP
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s ‘verbal incontinence’ blamed for costing country friends
- Since August, the far-right leader has called for criminals to ‘die in the streets like cockroaches’ and described Argentina’s likely leaders as ‘leftie crooks’
- He also lashed out at France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Angela Merkel for challenging his stance on deforestation in the Amazon jungle
