Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man works in a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro blames Amazon fires on NGOs as rainforests burn at record rate

  • Nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in first eight months of the year – the highest number since 2013
  • Activist have criticised president’s anti-environment rhetoric, while Bolsonaro accused green groups of starting blazes for publicity
Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:42am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man works in a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: AFP
Americas

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s ‘verbal incontinence’ blamed for costing country friends

  • Since August, the far-right leader has called for criminals to ‘die in the streets like cockroaches’ and described Argentina’s likely leaders as ‘leftie crooks’
  • He also lashed out at France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Angela Merkel for challenging his stance on deforestation in the Amazon jungle
Topic |   Brazil
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 2:22pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.