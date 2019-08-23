Channels

Fires, burning in the Amazon rainforest, are pictured from space, captured by the geostationary weather satellite GOES-16 on Wednesday. Photo: Nasa/Noaa via Reuters
Americas

Emmanuel Macron calls Amazon fires an ‘international crisis’ as Jair Bolsonaro says Brazil lacks resources to fight blazes

  • ‘Our house is burning. Literally,’ French president says, urging world leaders to discuss issue at G7 summit
  • Fires in Amazon surged 83 per cent this year, destroying vast swathes of forest considered vital bulwark against climate change
Topic |   Brazil
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 4:45am, 23 Aug, 2019

A man works in a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Americas

As fires devour Amazon rainforest, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro blames NGOs for blazes

  • Nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in first eight months of the year – the highest number since 2013
  • Activist have criticised president’s anti-environment rhetoric, while Bolsonaro accused green groups of starting blazes for publicity
Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:29pm, 22 Aug, 2019

