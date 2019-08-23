An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon near Humaita, Brazil. File photo: Reuters
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro mulls deploying army to contain Amazon rainforest fires
- The fires raging in parts of the world’s largest rainforest have sparked protests around the world
- France and Ireland threatened to block a trade deal between the EU and the South American trade bloc Mercosur if Brazil failed to curb the fires
