Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon near Humaita, Brazil. File photo: Reuters
Americas

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro mulls deploying army to contain Amazon rainforest fires

  • The fires raging in parts of the world’s largest rainforest have sparked protests around the world
  • France and Ireland threatened to block a trade deal between the EU and the South American trade bloc Mercosur if Brazil failed to curb the fires
Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:10pm, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon near Humaita, Brazil. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.