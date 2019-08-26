Channels

A Brazil's Air Force plane dropping water to fight the fire at the Amazon forest. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
Americas

G7 nations close to agreement on tackling devastating Amazon fires, French President Emmanuel Macron says

  • Macron says the G7 countries were finalising a possible deal on ‘technical and financial help’ as hundreds of fires continue to rage through rainforest
Topic |   Emmanuel Macron
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:01am, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

View of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Americas

Global outcry grows as hundreds of new fires rage in Amazon

  • More than 1,600 new fires were ignited between Thursday and Friday, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research
  • Brazil’s president comes under increasing pressure to tackle source of the problem
Topic |   Environment
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:01pm, 25 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

