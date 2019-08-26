Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Reuters
Amazon fires: Brazilian President Jai Bolsonaro feeling the heat on world stage as inferno rages
- He initially dismissed the hundreds of blazes and then questioned whether activist groups might have started the fires to damage his government
- Critics say the record number of fires this year has been stoked by his encouragement of farmers, loggers and ranchers to strip away forest
View of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Global outcry grows as hundreds of new fires rage in Amazon
- More than 1,600 new fires were ignited between Thursday and Friday, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research
- Brazil’s president comes under increasing pressure to tackle source of the problem
