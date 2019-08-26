Channels

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Amazon fires: Brazilian President Jai Bolsonaro feeling the heat on world stage as inferno rages

  • He initially dismissed the hundreds of blazes and then questioned whether activist groups might have started the fires to damage his government
  • Critics say the record number of fires this year has been stoked by his encouragement of farmers, loggers and ranchers to strip away forest
Topic |   Brazil
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:47pm, 26 Aug, 2019

View of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Americas

Global outcry grows as hundreds of new fires rage in Amazon

  • More than 1,600 new fires were ignited between Thursday and Friday, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research
  • Brazil’s president comes under increasing pressure to tackle source of the problem
Topic |   Environment
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:01pm, 25 Aug, 2019

