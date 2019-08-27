Channels

A man carries a poster as people start gathering for a demonstration calling for action to protect the Amazon rainforest. Photo: AP
Americas

Amazon fires: Brazilian government rejects US$20 million in G7 aid

  • Tensions have risen between France and Brazil after President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the fires amounted to an international crisis
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reacted by blasting Macron for having a ‘colonialist mentality’
Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:00pm, 27 Aug, 2019

A man carries a poster as people start gathering for a demonstration calling for action to protect the Amazon rainforest. Photo: AP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Brazil’s president feels the heat as Amazon inferno rages

  • Fires have triggered a global outcry and were a major topic of concern at the G7 meeting in France
Topic |   Brazil
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:29pm, 26 Aug, 2019

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Reuters
