A man carries a poster as people start gathering for a demonstration calling for action to protect the Amazon rainforest. Photo: AP
Amazon fires: Brazilian government rejects US$20 million in G7 aid
- Tensions have risen between France and Brazil after President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the fires amounted to an international crisis
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reacted by blasting Macron for having a ‘colonialist mentality’
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s president feels the heat as Amazon inferno rages
- Fires have triggered a global outcry and were a major topic of concern at the G7 meeting in France
