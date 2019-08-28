Damage caused by wildfires in Otuquis National Park, in the Pantanal ecoregion of southeastern Bolivia. Photo: AFP
Bolivia battles vast fires as Brazil’s Amazon crisis captures world attention
- Like his Brazilian counterpart, Bolivia’s leftist President Evo Morales has been criticised for his land-clearing policies
Burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Amazon fires: Brazil’s Bolsonaro will accept US$20 million G7 aid if Macron withdraws ‘insults’
- Tensions rise between France and Brazil after President Emmanuel Macron says fires amounted to an international crisis
- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro reacted by blasting Macron for having a ‘colonialist mentality’
