Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Damage caused by wildfires in Otuquis National Park, in the Pantanal ecoregion of southeastern Bolivia. Photo: AFP
Americas

Bolivia battles vast fires as Brazil’s Amazon crisis captures world attention

  • Like his Brazilian counterpart, Bolivia’s leftist President Evo Morales has been criticised for his land-clearing policies
Topic |   Americas
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 11:04am, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Damage caused by wildfires in Otuquis National Park, in the Pantanal ecoregion of southeastern Bolivia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Americas

Amazon fires: Brazil’s Bolsonaro will accept US$20 million G7 aid if Macron withdraws ‘insults’

  • Tensions rise between France and Brazil after President Emmanuel Macron says fires amounted to an international crisis
  • Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro reacted by blasting Macron for having a ‘colonialist mentality’
Topic |   Brazil
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:36pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.