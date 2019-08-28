Relatives of people killed in the fire react outside the Caballo Blanco (White Horse) bar in eastern Mexico. Photo: AFP
23 killed in Mexico in apparent arson attack on bar
- The fire in the city of Coatzacoalcos, which broke out on Tuesday night, ‘may have been the result of a vile attack’, said a statement from prosecutors
- The interior of the bar was wrecked and charred, with chairs overturned and debris littering the floor
Topic | Mexico
