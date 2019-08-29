Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, has come under intense international pressure. Photo: Bloomberg
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro repeats demand for French leader Emmanuel Macron to withdraw comments over Amazon fires
- Spat between Brazil and Europe over devastating forest blaze continues, with offer of US$20 million aid still up in the air
Topic | Environment
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, has come under intense international pressure. Photo: Bloomberg
Wildfires are common in the dry season, but satellite data shows a record number so far this year with more than 75,000, most being in the Amazon region. Photo: AFP / Greenpeace / Victor Moriyama
