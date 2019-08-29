Channels

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, has come under intense international pressure. Photo: Bloomberg
Americas

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro repeats demand for French leader Emmanuel Macron to withdraw comments over Amazon fires

  • Spat between Brazil and Europe over devastating forest blaze continues, with offer of US$20 million aid still up in the air
Topic |   Environment
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:38am, 29 Aug, 2019

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, has come under intense international pressure. Photo: Bloomberg
Wildfires are common in the dry season, but satellite data shows a record number so far this year with more than 75,000, most being in the Amazon region. Photo: AFP / Greenpeace / Victor Moriyama
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

Amazon wildfires demand an international response

  • Brazilian president must accept outside help to save rainforest that produces one-fifth of world’s oxygen and is home to quarter of plants and creatures
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Updated: 10:20pm, 28 Aug, 2019

Wildfires are common in the dry season, but satellite data shows a record number so far this year with more than 75,000, most being in the Amazon region. Photo: AFP / Greenpeace / Victor Moriyama
