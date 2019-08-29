A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a forest near Porto Velho, Brazil. The Brazil Amazon region has suffered its worst fires in years. Photo: EPA
Amazon fires: Brazil bans burning for two months to defuse crisis
- Brazil’s president has been the subject of international criticism for fanning the flames of the Amazon’s destruction
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has attacked the leaders of France and Germany – who have both voiced concern about the surge in destruction since Bolsonaro took office in January. File photo: Reuters
Amazon deforestation explodes under Brazil’s president ‘Captain Chainsaw’
- Since taking power, Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of harming the Amazon to benefit his supporters in the logging, mining and farming industries
- Around 2,254 sq km of the Amazon were cleared in July, an increase of 278 per cent from a year ago
