Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a forest near Porto Velho, Brazil. The Brazil Amazon region has suffered its worst fires in years. Photo: EPA
Americas

Amazon fires: Brazil bans burning for two months to defuse crisis

  • Brazil’s president has been the subject of international criticism for fanning the flames of the Amazon’s destruction
Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:32pm, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a forest near Porto Velho, Brazil. The Brazil Amazon region has suffered its worst fires in years. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has attacked the leaders of France and Germany – who have both voiced concern about the surge in destruction since Bolsonaro took office in January. File photo: Reuters
Americas

Amazon deforestation explodes under Brazil’s president ‘Captain Chainsaw’

  • Since taking power, Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of harming the Amazon to benefit his supporters in the logging, mining and farming industries
  • Around 2,254 sq km of the Amazon were cleared in July, an increase of 278 per cent from a year ago
Topic |   Brazil
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 6:12pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has attacked the leaders of France and Germany – who have both voiced concern about the surge in destruction since Bolsonaro took office in January. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.