Former FARC leader Ivan Marquez, centre, and other ex-commanders announced that they are taking up arms again on Thursday. Photo: EPA
Colombia’s FARC guerillas say 2016 peace has failed, call for armed revolution
- A small cadre of rebel hardliners have vowed to resume their insurgency in a major reversal for the country’s efforts to end decades of bloody fighting
- The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) was initially founded in 1964 and grew to become the region’s largest and most effective guerilla army
