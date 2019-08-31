Channels

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: AFP
Americas

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro fuels spat with Europe as yet more fires ignited a day after ban on burning introduced

  • Far-right leader said that Europe has 'nothing to teach' Brazil about conservation
Topic |   Environment
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:03am, 31 Aug, 2019

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: AFP
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a forest near Porto Velho, Brazil. The Brazil Amazon region has suffered its worst fires in years. Photo: EPA
Americas

Amazon fires: Brazil bans burning for two months to defuse crisis

  • Brazil's president has been the subject of international criticism for fanning the flames of the Amazon's destruction
Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:42pm, 29 Aug, 2019

A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a forest near Porto Velho, Brazil. The Brazil Amazon region has suffered its worst fires in years. Photo: EPA
