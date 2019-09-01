Channels

A satellite image shows Dorian as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida on August 31, 2019. Photo: AFP
Americas

Hurricane Dorian hurtles towards Bahamas as islands brace for devastating hit

  • Government offices are closed and people are rushing to prepare for a storm that could prove catastrophic
  • After hitting the Bahamas, Dorian would ‘move closer to the Florida east coast’, said US weather authorities
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:15pm, 1 Sep, 2019

A satellite image shows Dorian as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida on August 31, 2019. Photo: AFP
Hurricane Dorian is seen approaching The Bahamas and Florida. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Dorian strengthens to category four hurricane as it menaces Bahamas en route to Florida

  • Forecasters fear that Dorian could become the most powerful hurricane to hit Florida’s east coast in 30 years
  • Millions of people in Florida could be affected, with a state of emergency declared and some counties already ordering evacuations
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:14pm, 31 Aug, 2019

Hurricane Dorian is seen approaching The Bahamas and Florida. Photo: AFP
