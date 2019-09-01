A satellite image shows Dorian as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida on August 31, 2019. Photo: AFP
Hurricane Dorian hurtles towards Bahamas as islands brace for devastating hit
- Government offices are closed and people are rushing to prepare for a storm that could prove catastrophic
- After hitting the Bahamas, Dorian would ‘move closer to the Florida east coast’, said US weather authorities
Topic | Extreme weather
Hurricane Dorian is seen approaching The Bahamas and Florida. Photo: AFP
Dorian strengthens to category four hurricane as it menaces Bahamas en route to Florida
- Forecasters fear that Dorian could become the most powerful hurricane to hit Florida’s east coast in 30 years
- Millions of people in Florida could be affected, with a state of emergency declared and some counties already ordering evacuations
Topic | United States
