Relatives of mayoral candidate Karina Garcia, who was killed in southern Colombia, cry as they embrace one of her political banners. Photo: El País de Cali via AP
Americas

Two Colombian politicians and four others killed as armoured car hit by long-range weapons and set on fire

  • High Commissioner for Peace, Miguel Ceballos, blamed the attack on the leader of a local group of dissidents who broke with the leftist FARC rebel army
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:39am, 3 Sep, 2019

Members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) patrol in the remote mountains of Colombia in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Colombian troops kill nine FARC dissidents in rural raid

  • President Ivan Duque said he had authorised the military operation against what he described as ‘a gang of narco-terrorist criminals’
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:17pm, 31 Aug, 2019

