Relatives of mayoral candidate Karina Garcia, who was killed in southern Colombia, cry as they embrace one of her political banners. Photo: El País de Cali via AP
Two Colombian politicians and four others killed as armoured car hit by long-range weapons and set on fire
- High Commissioner for Peace, Miguel Ceballos, blamed the attack on the leader of a local group of dissidents who broke with the leftist FARC rebel army
Topic | Crime
Members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) patrol in the remote mountains of Colombia in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Colombian troops kill nine FARC dissidents in rural raid
- President Ivan Duque said he had authorised the military operation against what he described as ‘a gang of narco-terrorist criminals’
Topic | Americas
