A former army captain, President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly praised Brazil’s 1964-1985 military regime. Photo: Reuters
Brazil president’s furious attack on the UN human rights chief with taunt about dead father
- President Bolsonaro’s comments came as the UN official raised concerns about killings by police in Brazil
- The Brazil leader was recently involved in a public spat with French President Emmanuel Macron
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters
France’s Macron attacks ‘rude’ Brazil President Bolsonaro for mocking wife Brigitte
- Jair Bolsonaro mocked the French first lady’s physical appearance on social media
- The leaders have been feuding in recent weeks, with Macron blaming Bolsonaro for fires in the Amazon
