Former first lady of Honduras, Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo, pictured on her way to court in February last year. Photo: Reuters
Honduras’ former first lady gets 58 years in prison for diverting funds
- Rosa Elena Bonilla was found guilty of misappropriating US$500,000 in funds earmarked for social programmes
- Prosecutors said the 52-year-old moved the money into her personal account six days before the end of her husband’s presidency in 2014
Topic | Honduras
US President Donald Trump (right) listens as Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defence, speaks during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office in July. Photo: Bloomberg
Pentagon chief Mark Esper suggests European allies ‘pick up tab’ as US diverts funds to pay for Donald Trump’s wall
- Defence Department plans to pull US$3.6 billion from projects like schools and day care centres for military families
- Esper says allies should cover costs of such facilities as they would involve building infrastructure in their countries
Topic | Donald Trump
