Former first lady of Honduras, Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo, pictured on her way to court in February last year. Photo: Reuters
Honduras’ former first lady gets 58 years in prison for diverting funds

  • Rosa Elena Bonilla was found guilty of misappropriating US$500,000 in funds earmarked for social programmes
  • Prosecutors said the 52-year-old moved the money into her personal account six days before the end of her husband’s presidency in 2014
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:55am, 6 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump (right) listens as Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defence, speaks during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office in July. Photo: Bloomberg
Pentagon chief Mark Esper suggests European allies ‘pick up tab’ as US diverts funds to pay for Donald Trump’s wall

  • Defence Department plans to pull US$3.6 billion from projects like schools and day care centres for military families
  • Esper says allies should cover costs of such facilities as they would involve building infrastructure in their countries
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:48am, 6 Sep, 2019

