A fire burns in a jungle area near Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil. Photo: EPA
Amazon countries seal pact against destruction of rainforest
- Tens of thousands of wildfires have ravaged the Amazon in Brazil this year, as well as other forest ecosystems in Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru
- Represented at the emergency summit were the hosts – Colombia – Ecuador, Bolivia, Suriname, Guyana, Brazil and Peru
Topic | Americas
A fire burns in a jungle area near Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil. Photo: EPA
A former army captain, President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly praised Brazil’s 1964-1985 military regime. Photo: Reuters
Brazil president’s furious attack on the UN human rights chief with taunt about dead father
- President Bolsonaro’s comments came as the UN official raised concerns about killings by police in Brazil
- The Brazil leader was recently involved in a public spat with French President Emmanuel Macron
Topic | Brazil
A former army captain, President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly praised Brazil’s 1964-1985 military regime. Photo: Reuters