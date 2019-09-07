Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido. Photo: AP
Venezuelan prosecutors to charge opposition leader Juan Guaido with ‘high treason’
- Guaido is the National Assembly speaker and is recognised as interim president by more than 50 countries
- He is being investigated for allegedly negotiating to renounce the country’s historical claim to a disputed border area controlled by Guyana
Topic | Venezuela
