Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Balearia Caribbean ferry departs from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday to Freeport, a city in the Grand Bahama. Photo: AP
Americas

Bahamian refugees fleeing Hurricane Dorian carnage kicked off US-bound ferry over visa confusion

  • Thousands of Bahamians have been fleeing the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama since Dorian slammed into the island chain a week ago
  • Documents also were proving an issue on some refugee flights to the US
Topic |   Extreme weather
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:07am, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Balearia Caribbean ferry departs from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday to Freeport, a city in the Grand Bahama. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
People await evacuation at a dock in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Facing far higher Hurricane Dorian death toll, Bahamians scramble to escape worst-hit islands

  • Monster storm left at least 43 dead, with hundreds or even thousands still missing
  • Planes, helicopters and ships, both private and government, are converging on battered Abaco Islands to help with evacuations
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:04am, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

People await evacuation at a dock in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.