Protesters begin to occupy the Avenue Nueve de Julio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Protesters occupy Argentina capital Buenos Aires amid food crisis
- Argentina’s economic crisis has seen the currency lose half its value, unemployment soar and the economy shrink
- Demonstrators say rampant inflation – running at more than 54 per cent – has left many of the poorest struggling to buy food
