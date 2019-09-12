Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters begin to occupy the Avenue Nueve de Julio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Americas

Protesters occupy Argentina capital Buenos Aires amid food crisis

  • Argentina’s economic crisis has seen the currency lose half its value, unemployment soar and the economy shrink
  • Demonstrators say rampant inflation – running at more than 54 per cent – has left many of the poorest struggling to buy food
Topic |   Argentina
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:30pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters begin to occupy the Avenue Nueve de Julio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.