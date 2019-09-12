President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump pictured outside the White House. Photo: AP
Israel accused of planting mysterious spy devices near the White House
- The miniature surveillance devices mimic regular cell towers to fool mobile phones into giving them their locations and identity information
- The administration of US President Donald Trump did not rebuke Israel for its behaviour, nor did the latter face any consequences for its actions
An explosion from an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in retaliation for rocket fire across the border. Photo: AFP
Netanyahu’s land grab plan would ‘kill all chances for peace’ between Israel and Palestine, Muslim leaders warn
- The Arab League held an emergency session in response to the Israeli PM’s announcement that he wants to annex one-third of Palestine’s West Bank
- Netanyahu’s plan has been denounced as ‘a vision of apartheid’ that he only put forward to further his struggling campaign for re-election
