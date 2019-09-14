Channels

Donations for Hurricane Dorian relief at a church in Miami, Florida. Photo: AFP
Americas

After Hurricane Dorian, Bahamas drowns in flood of donations, including expired food, soiled clothing

  • Daily shipments of donations have gone out to storm-hit Bahamas since September 2, but some items such as electrical appliances are ‘unusable’, say volunteers
  • Others say containers of unhelpful items take up precious cargo space on ships that could otherwise be used to transport ‘generators or life-saving medicine’
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:45am, 14 Sep, 2019

Hurricane Dorian's eye taken by Nasa astronaut Christina Koch from aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Why Hurricane Dorian was so destructive: it was slow, intense and unrelenting

  • Dorian was the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in the Bahamas by pressure
  • The storm stalked the Bahamas for more than 40 hours
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 1:20pm, 5 Sep, 2019

