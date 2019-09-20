Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A model walks with a poster reading ‘For the war, nothing’ during a fashion show by former FARC combatants in Bogota. Photo: AFP
Americas

Former FARC rebels in Colombia turn to fashion, not fatigues

  • The ex-guerillas held a fashion show in Bogota this week, with colourful outfits and overt messages of peace pressed into service
  • They are battling for Colombian hearts and minds, as a 2016 peace deal agreed with the government appears to be fraying around the edges
Topic |   Americas
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:34pm, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A model walks with a poster reading ‘For the war, nothing’ during a fashion show by former FARC combatants in Bogota. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former FARC leader Ivan Marquez, centre, and other ex-commanders announced that they are taking up arms again on Thursday. Photo: EPA
Americas

Colombia’s FARC guerillas say 2016 peace has failed, call for armed revolution

  • A small cadre of rebel hardliners have vowed to resume their insurgency in a major reversal for the country’s efforts to end decades of bloody fighting
  • The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) was initially founded in 1964 and grew to become the region’s largest and most effective guerilla army
Topic |   Americas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:33pm, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former FARC leader Ivan Marquez, centre, and other ex-commanders announced that they are taking up arms again on Thursday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.