Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Between September 18 and 19, the number of forest fires in Brazil’s Rondonia state jumped to 242 from 12 just the day before, an increase of 1,915 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Americas

Amazon in flames: 110 football fields of land cleared every hour

  • On Tuesday, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro will make the opening speech at the UN General Assembly, in which he is expected to focus on the Amazon
Topic |   Conservation
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:46pm, 22 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Between September 18 and 19, the number of forest fires in Brazil’s Rondonia state jumped to 242 from 12 just the day before, an increase of 1,915 per cent. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters
Europe

France’s Macron attacks ‘rude’ Brazil President Bolsonaro for mocking wife Brigitte

  • Jair Bolsonaro mocked the French first lady’s physical appearance on social media
  • The leaders have been feuding in recent weeks, with Macron blaming Bolsonaro for fires in the Amazon
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:51pm, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.