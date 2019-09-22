Between September 18 and 19, the number of forest fires in Brazil’s Rondonia state jumped to 242 from 12 just the day before, an increase of 1,915 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Amazon in flames: 110 football fields of land cleared every hour
- On Tuesday, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro will make the opening speech at the UN General Assembly, in which he is expected to focus on the Amazon
Topic | Conservation
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters
France’s Macron attacks ‘rude’ Brazil President Bolsonaro for mocking wife Brigitte
- Jair Bolsonaro mocked the French first lady’s physical appearance on social media
- The leaders have been feuding in recent weeks, with Macron blaming Bolsonaro for fires in the Amazon
Topic | France
