Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the United Nations on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro rejects ‘fallacy’ of Amazon being part of human heritage
- The far-right leader told the United Nations on Tuesday that the rainforest is his country’s sovereign territory and not ‘the lungs of the world’
- He also denied that the Amazon was being devastated and accused world leaders of approaching the recent fires in a colonialist manner
A former army captain, President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly praised Brazil’s 1964-1985 military regime. Photo: Reuters
Brazil president’s furious attack on the UN human rights chief with taunt about dead father
- President Bolsonaro’s comments came as the UN official raised concerns about killings by police in Brazil
- The Brazil leader was recently involved in a public spat with French President Emmanuel Macron
